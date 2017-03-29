_Learn to code
We've created Detective Dot to inspire the next generation to be coders, not Kardashians.

Adventure stories about a Detective Dot, a 9-year-old coder and agent for the top-secret Children’s Intelligence Agency. Stuffed full of danger, gadgets and toilet humour, Dot helps kids aged 8+ get to grips with computer science.

Children's Intelligence Agency

Kids receive a personal invite to join the Children's Intelligence Agency with their Detective Dot book, with special tech-based missions and other goodies. Arrives by post in a top-secret CIA pack addressed to your kid... strictly no adults allowed!

A personal invite to the top-secret Children's Intelligence Agency, with seven fun missions for kids to complete, CIA membership, stickers and more. Compliments the UK coding curriculum + made ethically and sustainably in Britain.

  • Kids details

    Enter kid’s name

  • Personal invite

    We send a personal invite to join the Children’s Intelligence Agency

  • Delivered

    Book + personalised CIA membership, straight through the letterbox

For all kids, everywhere.

In kids' media, only 2.9% of characters are black, boys are twice as likely to take the lead, 92% of female characters are underweight, and not one single superhero recycles. That’s not right. This needs to change. We've created Detective Dot to inspire the next generation to be coders, not Kardashians. Read more about our story here.

And because teachers rock, for every book you buy, we give free materials to a school.