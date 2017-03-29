We've created Detective Dot to inspire the next generation to be coders, not Kardashians.
Detective Dot
Not magic, just code.
Adventure stories about a Detective Dot, a 9-year-old coder and agent for the top-secret Children’s Intelligence Agency. Stuffed full of danger, gadgets and toilet humour, Dot helps kids aged 8+ get to grips with computer science.Buy
CIA Megapack
Children's Intelligence Agency
Kids receive a personal invite to join the Children's Intelligence Agency with their Detective Dot book, with special tech-based missions and other goodies. Arrives by post in a top-secret CIA pack addressed to your kid... strictly no adults allowed!Buy
How it works...
-
Kids details
Enter kid’s name
-
Personal invite
We send a personal invite to join the Children’s Intelligence Agency
-
Delivered
Book + personalised CIA membership, straight through the letterbox
For all kids, everywhere.
In kids' media, only 2.9% of characters are black, boys are twice as likely to take the lead, 92% of female characters are underweight, and not one single superhero recycles. That’s not right. This needs to change. We've created Detective Dot to inspire the next generation to be coders, not Kardashians. Read more about our story here.
And because teachers rock, for every book you buy, we give free materials to a school.