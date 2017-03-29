For all kids, everywhere.

In kids' media, only 2.9% of characters are black, boys are twice as likely to take the lead, 92% of female characters are underweight, and not one single superhero recycles. That’s not right. This needs to change. We've created Detective Dot to inspire the next generation to be coders, not Kardashians. Read more about our story here.



And because teachers rock, for every book you buy, we give free materials to a school.